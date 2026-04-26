Why Jade Cargill Missed Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill did not appear on the latest episode of SmackDown, leading many to speculate about her status following WrestleMania 42. However, her absence was not due to any booking issues.

According to multiple posts on Twitter (X), Cargill was in Cincinnati, Ohio, to attend her husband Brandon Phillips’ induction into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Cargill lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, with her title reign lasting 169 days. She had originally won the championship from Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event last November.

Since WrestleMania 42, Cargill has discussed her reign in various media interactions. In a conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, she described her reign as decent but expressed a desire to wrestle more and engage in interesting storylines. It will be intriguing to see if Cargill pursues the championship in the coming weeks.

"It's something that I always wanted. Until the Reds were ready to sign me, that's when I wanted to officially to retire." Brandon Phillips is back in Cincinnati, ready to retire as a Red and enter the Reds Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/maCi5TJFKp — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 24, 2026