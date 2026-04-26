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Why Jade Cargill Missed Friday’s WWE SmackDown

By
James Hetfield
-
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill | WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill did not appear on the latest episode of SmackDown, leading many to speculate about her status following WrestleMania 42. However, her absence was not due to any booking issues.

According to multiple posts on Twitter (X), Cargill was in Cincinnati, Ohio, to attend her husband Brandon Phillips’ induction into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Cargill lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, with her title reign lasting 169 days. She had originally won the championship from Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event last November.

Since WrestleMania 42, Cargill has discussed her reign in various media interactions. In a conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, she described her reign as decent but expressed a desire to wrestle more and engage in interesting storylines. It will be intriguing to see if Cargill pursues the championship in the coming weeks.

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