Why John Cena Used The Styles Clash At WWE Clash In Paris

At the 2025 WWE Clash in Paris premium live event, John Cena pulled out a surprising move during his match against Logan Paul — using AJ Styles’ signature Styles Clash.

Speaking at the post-show, Cena explained the reasoning behind incorporating moves from other wrestlers into his arsenal.

“I’m trying not to reflect on it too much because there’s always another match to have. My favorite match is always my next one,” Cena said.

“I will say that I’ve had a lot of opponents over the years, and with eight appearances left, I know I’m not gonna be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career. But I think you saw tonight, the best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is to kind of pay homage by maybe taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there.”

Cena made sure to specifically reference AJ Styles, saying, “I gotta shout out AJ. But, I’m just saying, hopefully I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn, do what we’re supposed to do — and that’s entertain the fans.”