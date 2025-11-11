Why Kazuchika Okada Was Chosen For Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Final NJPW Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Unified Champion and member of the Don Callis Family, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, has been announced as the opponent of Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi for the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 event. This match will serve as Tanahashi’s retirement bout.

Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that this match has been in the works for “several weeks.” Dave Meltzer added that NJPW delayed the announcement due to Okada’s availability, and the news was revealed once Okada was present at an event on Saturday. This comes after Tanahashi had previously held a press conference where he asked fans to “be patient” regarding the match announcement.

Meltzer further stated that Okada was chosen for this match over Shinsuke Nakamura and Tetsuya Naito because of his longstanding history with Tanahashi. He emphasized that there’s “no debate” about Okada being the right choice, saying, “It’s not Naito, it’s not Nakamura.” While Nakamura was considered as a candidate for Tanahashi’s final match and Naito expressed willingness to participate, the decision ultimately favored Okada. Tanahashi and Okada have faced each other numerous times over the years, with their most recent encounter taking place at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka 2024, where Okada emerged victorious.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 is scheduled for Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and the event will air live on NJPW World.