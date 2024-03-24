Why Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler At WWE SummerSlam Wasn’t A “Fight Pit” Match

Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Fightful.com interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baszler commented on her match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam 2023 and why it wasn’t a Fight Pit match as some fans had speculated on…

“I won’t lie, the idea we had, we were a little bit handcuffed just based on the venue. There was no tron, so we knew the people in-house were going to have trouble maybe understanding some of the stuff because you need a camera and a close up of that.

We couldn’t get a cage or a fight pit in there because of the rigging in a dome situation is totally different. There was a lot. We tried to work out some other things, it just didn’t work out. We did the best we could with what we had. I’m proud of it.”

You can check out the interview below: