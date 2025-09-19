Why WWE Closed WrestleMania 43 Press Conference To Fans And Media

For the first time in its history, WrestleMania will take place outside of North America. WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the country’s ongoing “Riyadh Season” initiative.

The announcement was made jointly by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Chief Creative Officer, and Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

While the move marks a milestone in WWE’s global expansion, the fan reaction has been overwhelmingly negative.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, last week’s September 11 press conference unveiling the news was closed to both the media and the public. The decision, made by WWE’s parent company TKO Group, was reportedly to avoid the possibility of fans booing the announcement or the press asking difficult questions, particularly as major boxing media were already in town.

This announcement is the latest step in WWE’s 10-year strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, a deal that began in 2018. The agreement has brought two premium live events per year to the Kingdom, generating significant revenue for WWE but also sparking controversy among fans due to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Despite criticism, WWE continues to expand its global reach, with WrestleMania 43 now set to be the centerpiece of its partnership in Riyadh.