Will Ospreay Announced For TNA Snake Eyes 2024 In Las Vegas

By
Matt Boone
-

“The Aerial Assassin” is coming to Las Vegas, Nevada in January.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed Will Ospreay for their TNA Snake Eyes event on January 14, 2024 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the announcement below.

