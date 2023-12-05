Will Ospreay Announced For TNA Snake Eyes 2024 In Las Vegas

“The Aerial Assassin” is coming to Las Vegas, Nevada in January.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed Will Ospreay for their TNA Snake Eyes event on January 14, 2024 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BREAKING: @WillOspreay will step into a TNA ring at TNA #SnakeEyes on January 14 at the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uIMNT4fNfE pic.twitter.com/KGplXAQlVA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2023