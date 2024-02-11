Will Ospreay Gets NJPW Tattoo Ahead Of His Departure From The Company

AEW star Will Ospreay, who will soon be joining the company officially as he recently wrapped things up with NJPW, took to his Twitter (X) account and posted a photo of the New Japan lion mark, which he got the tattoo of.

The announcement of Ospreay signing with AEW was made at Full Gear last November despite several companies having an interest in The Aerial Assassin including WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Ospreay is set to begin his full-time run with AEW at Revolution next month.