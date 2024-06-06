Will Ospreay Reacts To Claim That He Is Taking A “Sabbatical” From AEW

Will Ospreay won a sudden death Casino Gauntlet match on the May 29th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite and will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at the 2024 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful.com revealed that Will Ospreay would miss this week’s Dynamite after working Double or Nothing, Dynamite, and Collision the previous week.

Ospreay responded to a headline claiming he is taking a “sabbatical” from AEW.

“Since when? I’ve got this Wednesday at home then I’m back to work 😂😂.”

Ren Fenix won a four-way match on Dynamite on June 5th to earn a shot at the International title against Ospreay on June 12th.