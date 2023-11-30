Will Ospreay Received A Massive Offer From Impact Wrestling Before Signing With AEW

Before Will Ospreay’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired, he had to make a major decision. Many promotions, including WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, were expected to bid for his services.

Ospreay reportedly informed New Japan Pro Westling that he would not be re-signing with them after spending years there and having a lot of success. Ospreay announced earlier this month at Full Gear that he had signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling was up against WWE and other promotions for Ospreay, so this was a big win for them. It was also several months after Jade Cargill left AEW to join WWE.

According to PWInsider, they were told that Impact Wrestling was very much in the running to sign Ospreay, and that the promotion made him a “fantastic, massive offer.” According to the Impact source, it was a “seven-figure level offer” to one person and was likely the largest offer to one person since Anthem took over ownership of the company.

Following the Bound for Glory weekend in Chicago, where he had a great time, many assumed he was coming in full-time, especially after he stated he wanted to compete in a TNA ring before the promotion is rebranded in January.