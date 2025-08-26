Will Ospreay Thanks Fans For Their Support Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay was written off AEW television after being brutally attacked by the Death Riders at this past weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Ospreay was stretchered out at the end of the show, as he is scheduled to have surgery to correct his herniated discs.

Ospreay took to Twitter (X) to express his gratitude to his fans for their support.

Ospreay wrote, “I genuinely have no words. Thank you so much for every little bit of support. Love you guys so much @AEW”