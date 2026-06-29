Monday, June 29, 2026
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Will Ospreay Wins 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament At Forbidden Door

By
Phil Johnson
-
Will Ospreay in AEW
Will Ospreay | AEW

Will Ospreay has finally captured the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

“The Aerial Assassin” defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 on Sunday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

The tournament final was a brutal, hard-hitting affair, with both competitors leaving everything in the ring before Ospreay emerged victorious.

Following the match, Ospreay celebrated on the entrance stage with the Owen Hart Cup as the AEW All In logo appeared on the big screen to close the pay-per-view.

With the victory, Ospreay earns a future AEW World Championship opportunity at AEW All In 2026.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results.

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