William Regal Picks WWE NXT Star To Challenge For AJPW Triple Crown

A WWE NXT Superstar is coming to AJPW.

William Regal announced that his son, NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey, will be representing the WWE developmental brand when he comes to All Japan Pro Wrestling in 2024.

Dempsey will be challenging for the AJPW Triple Crown Championship on January 3, facing the winner of the Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Kento Miyahara title bout scheduled for December 31.

This marks the first time that Regal has publicly acknowledged Dempsey as his son.

“WWE NXT Mr. Regal’s assassin has been decided!!!” WWE NXT Steven Regal has acted upon President Fukuda’s request!Unprecedented! An active NXT player is aiming for the All Japan Pro Wrestling triple crown belt as an assassin! 1.3 Korakuen, NEVER MISS THE HISTORY!”