Willow Nightingale On Working With Mercedes Mone: “It Was Very Exciting”

Willow Nightingale recently took part in a media scrum at the STARRCAST VI convention over the weekend.

While talking with members of the media in attendance, the former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion reflected on working with Mercedes Mone to win the title.

“It was very exciting. I think any time you get the opportunity to work outside, I don’t wanna say your comfort zone, because AEW definitely — I wouldn’t say is a comfort zone, I’m constantly wanting to push myself and be the best version of myself,” she said. “The women within there, I’m a little bit more used to, working with their styles, the way that they think and having the opportunity to work with Mercedes [Mone], somebody who has had a big imprint on the way women’s wrestling is today — first, it was a little bit shocking when I found out.”

She continued, “Secondly, it was very much an honor. I think working with her was awesome, I would love to do it again if I were to have the opportunity.”

