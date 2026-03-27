Pro Wrestling Press issued the following:

WrestleMania Extreme Viewing Party at The Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV – Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled weekend as the Plaza Showroom transforms into the ultimate destination for wrestling fans. The WrestleMania Vegas Extreme Viewing Party is officially confirmed for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, featuring a special appearance by “The Whole F’n Show” himself, WWE/ECW Legend Rob Van Dam.

While the event was originally arranged months in advance, it faced a brief period of uncertainty following the announcement of WWE’s 50-mile blackout rule. Event organizers have successfully navigated these local broadcasting restrictions, clearing the path to bring Rob Van Dam and the WrestleMania excitement back to the Plaza for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend for the wrestling faithful.

Event Highlights:

Meet & Greet with Rob Van Dam: Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to meet the Hall of Famer on Saturday only.

Live MC: The festivities will be hosted by popular MC Josh Tariff, keeping the energy high throughout the broadcast.

The Venue: Held at the historic Plaza Showroom, offering an immersive “extreme” viewing experience.

Age Restriction: This is a 21+ event, catering to the adult wrestling community looking for a high-energy atmosphere.

Schedule:

Dates: Saturday, April 18 & Sunday, April 19, 2026

Doors Open: 1:00 PM Daily

Location: Plaza Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Tickets are available now. Fans can scan the QR code on official event posters or visit the Plaza Hotel & Casino box office for details.

About The Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines vintage Rat Pack glamour with modern sophistication, offering world-class entertainment, gaming, and dining.