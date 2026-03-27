WWE’s Original NXT Plans For Bron Breakker Revealed

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo discussed several topics, including the abandoned plans for current RAW star Bron Breakker.

D’Angelo revealed that before the launch of NXT 2.0 in September 2021, the creative team had intended for him to form a tag team with Breakker.

The duo was to be marketed as a modern version of the Steiner Brothers. However, these plans were eventually scrapped as NXT transitioned into a new era. D’Angelo mentioned that former WWE star Road Dogg approached him to inform him that the concept would not be moving forward.

D’Angelo said, “When we first got in, me and Bron were in a tag together. So we were doing that for a minute. Not on TV, but they were priming us. ‘This is what you’re gonna do,’ kind of like the new age Steiner Brothers type of deal. I was wearing a singlet, but I was wearing a singlet before that anyway, so that wasn’t foreign. I just remember one day, Road Dogg came up and he was like, ‘Hey, man, we’re not doing this.’ This is right when 2.0 first kicked off. They kind of just said, ‘Clean slate, everybody; we kind of have a lane for you,’ and I had to figure out quick what I was gonna do.”

Breakker ultimately became a prominent figure in the NXT Championship scene, winning the coveted title twice. Meanwhile, Tony D’Angelo was introduced as the Don of NXT. Ironically, Breakker later formed a partnership with former WWE star Baron Corbin and went on to defeat D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship in February 2024.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.