Wrestling Veteran Calls For Oba Femi To Debut In 2026 Royal Rumble

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics. He expressed his belief that WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi should debut on the WWE main roster at the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dreamer said, “I’m looking at a 2026 new era for Oba Femi [at the] Royal Rumble. Let him come in, not win, but eliminate ten people. Give him instant credibility and let him run with it. You could even old school have him beat up enhancement talent. I think Oba, though he’s a great baby face, may come off as a bigger force as a heel.”

He added, “It’s lining up where you want to go with this guy in 2026. But I would be like he’s a 2026 #1 draft pick if he’s on the same trajectory.”

On how he’s not sure who can beat Femi for the NXT title, including Ricky Saints:

“I do not know if Ricky Saints is the guy to defeat him either. I don’t know who that person is outside of one, and that’s Trick. Because I feel what Trick has also done in TNA [is] help elevate the brand, he’s helped elevate himself. And a Trick-Oba thing is something to really, really — I know they’ve done it before, but they’re different guys. And if you could, I don’t want to say title versus title, because I’d have no clue what would happen with that.”

