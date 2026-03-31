WWE 2K26 Patch 1.07 Released With Ringside Pass Updates

2K Sports has released the latest patch for WWE 2K26 and announced updates regarding the Ringside Pass XP through a press release. They are providing all current and future players with enough RSP to unlock 20 tiers in the first season of the Ringside Pass.

Additionally, all players with a linked 2K account who played the game before April 14th will receive enough RXP for 20 tiers in Season 2 when it launches. The RXP required for each tier in Season 2 has also been reduced from 800 to 625, a decrease of 175 points. Ringside Pass XP can generally be earned by playing most modes in the game, allowing players to unlock content in different tracks, which include a free option and a premium option.

Furthermore, the patch version 1.07 is now live, featuring adjustments to the Stamina Meter, new moves, and more enhancements.

You can check out the full details below:

Ringside Pass XP:

“To help players relive some of those legendary matches, and create WrestleMania moments of their own in WWE 2K26, we’re offering the following opportunity to catch up as Ringside Pass Season 2 launches on April 15:

* Starting today, all current and future players will be granted enough RXP for Ringside Pass Season 1 to unlock 20 tiers. Please allow 24 hours for this RXP to be added to your Ringside Pass Season 1 progress after logging in;

* All players who have installed, linked a 2K account, and played the game prior to April 14, 2026, at 11:59pm PDT will also receive enough RXP for Ringside Pass Season 2 to unlock 20 tiers when Season 2 launches;

* Required RXP per tier will be reduced from 800 to 625 RXP for Season 2, and required RXP per tier will not increase for future Seasons. The values of consumable RXP Boosts will also be increased;

“Starting with Season 2, all four DLC characters in future Ringside Pass Premium Seasons will be available in Tier 1, and automatically available to unlock in the Ringside Pass Menu for Premium Pass players when those respective Seasons launch.”

Patch 1.07 Notes:

“Adjustments to the Stamina Meter:

* Adjusted Stamina costs to increase more gradually over the duration of a match so players are less likely to become Winded early on;

* Reversals now cost less stamina when you are fighting more than one opponent;

An increased damage threshold to avoid instant DQ as a result of attacking a Referee;

The addition of several new moves, including Chelsea Green’s Cradle Flatliner and Blake Monroe’s Glamour Shot Finisher;

Enhancements to The Island, including the ability to Prestige directly from the Training menu, and a limited-time 2x VC event for PvP matches (March 30–April 15);

Updates across the Creation Suite, Universe, MyFACTION, MyRISE, and The Island, along with many more improvements, are detailed in the full patch notes available here.”

WWE 2K26 was released on March 13th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.