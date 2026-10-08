WWE 2K26 Persona Card Pack DLC Adds Three Alternate Superstar Versions

A new update for WWE 2K26 has recently been released, featuring the Persona Card Pack DLC. This DLC allows gamers to play as alternate versions of legendary Superstars across all game modes. Additionally, players can enhance their MyFACTION collection with five card packs from the game’s best series.

The Persona Card Pack DLC is priced at $14.99. Furthermore, 2K Games has revealed new content included with Patch 1.19. Some of these new additions include Danhausen’s unique voice in his gameplay contributions, new entrances for Matt Hardy circa 2000, the Hardys and Lita performing as a trio, and the Hardys as a tag team from the same year.

Here are the three new Persona cards:

* Randy Orton ’09 – Relive the ruthless Viper in his iconic Apex Predator era.

* Jade Cargill SNME ’25 – Bring the power with Jade’s Saturday Night’s Main Event attire.

* Trish Stratus ‘00 – Rewind to the Hall of Famer’s breakout year.

Here are the new MyFACTION Packs:

* 1x Deluxe Certified Heat Series 2

* 1x Deluxe Extreme Series 2

* 1x Deluxe Alphabet All Stars

* 1x Basic SummerSlam Vol. 1

* 1x Basic Iconic Ink Series 2

WWE 2K26 is now available for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows PC.