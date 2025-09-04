WWE Adds 19 More Universities To Collegiate Legacy Title Collection

WWE issued the following:

WWE® UNVEILS COLLEGIATE LEGACY TITLE BELTS FOR 19 ADDITIONAL SCHOOLS

Schools Include Clemson, South Carolina, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss & Auburn

Officially Licensed Products Now Available for Purchase at WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com

September 4, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled 19 new collegiate WWE legacy title belts featuring the official branding and colors of top universities, including Clemson, South Carolina, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn.

The officially licensed products are available for purchase today at WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com.

Additional schools in this new launch include Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin.

WWE first introduced collegiate legacy title belts for select schools in August 2024, including Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and West Virginia.

The announcement builds on previous collegiate collaborations, including the recent expansion of WWE’s partnership with the Big 12 that will see Friday Night SmackDown broadcast from Big 12 markets on the eve of select conference football games throughout the 2025 season.