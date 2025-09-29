WWE Announces Another New Featured Match For Crown Jewel: Perth

The latest matchup has been confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

On Monday’s WWE Raw from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY continued their uneasy alliance following last week’s issues with The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Later in the night, Sane presented SKY with an old photo of her and Asuka from their past partnership. Following the emotional moment, SKY met with Ripley backstage and revealed that the two of them have been booked to team together against Asuka and Sane at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ripley questioned whether she could trust SKY, but after reassurance, “Mami” agreed to the match. WWE later confirmed the tag team bout for the upcoming premium live event.

Also announced for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Men’s Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Crown Jewel Women’s Championship, and John Cena vs. AJ Styles.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, October 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.