WWE Announces Joe Hendry Live Concert For NXT Great American Bash

The WWE Universe will be treated to a special performance by Joe Hendry next week.
It was announced during the July 23 episode of WWE NXT that the TNA Wrestling star will be performing a live concert on the July 30 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show.
Hendry’s appearance will mark week one of the two-week Great American Bash themed episodes of WWE NXT.
