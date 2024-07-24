WWE Announces Joe Hendry Live Concert For NXT Great American Bash

By
Matt Boone
-

The WWE Universe will be treated to a special performance by Joe Hendry next week.

It was announced during the July 23 episode of WWE NXT that the TNA Wrestling star will be performing a live concert on the July 30 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show.

Hendry’s appearance will mark week one of the two-week Great American Bash themed episodes of WWE NXT.

