WWE Announces Logan Paul For Friday’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in the mega social media influencer for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw this week, highlights were shown of Logan Paul calling out Rey Mysterio for a shot at the WWE United States Championship following his DQ victory over Dillon Danis in the co-main event of the Misfits Boxing: PRIME Card on DAZN pay-per-view.

The segment also featured footage of WWE Hall of Fame legend and the reigning U.S. Champion, Rey Mysterio, talking with WWE PLE pre-show host Peter Rosenberg for a radio interview where he also expressed interest in the bout.

After this segment wrapped up, Raw commentators Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett confirmed that Logan Paul will be appearing live on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Check out the announcement and the official promotional trailer for this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show via the posts embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter (X) feed.

