WWE Announces Matches For Post-MITB Episode Of Raw In Ottawa (7/8/2024)

Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program from Boston, MA., a pair of matches were made official for next week’s show in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Scheduled for the July 8, 2024 episode of WWE Raw is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable in on-on-one action.

Additionally, Lyra Valkyria and the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will join forces to take on the Damage CTRL trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in six-woman tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here on 7/8 for live WWE Raw results coverage.