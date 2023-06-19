WWE Announces New Match For This Week’s Episode Of NXT On USA

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Over the weekend, WWE confirmed the addition of Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in women’s tag-team action for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program.

Check out the official announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Tuesday night, June 20, 2023 for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.