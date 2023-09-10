WWE Announces New Matches For Tuesday’s Episode Of NXT

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT.
This weekend, the company announced the addition of Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria and a six-man tag-team bout with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Bourne vs. Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak & Damon Kemp.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.
WWE NXT PREVIEW (9/12/2023)-Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee #1 Contender’s Matchup
-Tyler Bate vs. Axiom Group A Global Heritage Match Group A
-Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa Global Heritage Match Group B
-The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
-Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria
-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Bourne vs. Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, & Damon Kemp
