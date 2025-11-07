WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight’s SmackDown, Updated Lineup

The new WWE Women’s Champion will be in the house tonight.

Heading into the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, WWE has confirmed the addition of a new segment featuring new WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

“After dethroning Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill is the new WWE Women’s Champion, and SmackDown has never been stormier,” the updated WWE.com preview for tonight’s SmackDown began. “How will Cargill mark her return? Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8e/7c on USA.”

WWE is also advertising the following for the November 7, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in Greenville, SC:

* Cody Rhodes to appear live

* Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green (Women’s U.S. Title)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

* Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA (U.S. Title Open Challenge)

