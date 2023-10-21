WWE Announces New Singles Match For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During a commercial break on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, a new bout was announced for next week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network Monday night red brand program.

The advertisement announced “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for next week’s WWE Raw show is Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in one-on-one action, as well as an appearance by Logan Paul.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.