WWE.com released the following:

WWE announces return to Japan this October

July 29, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced a return to Japan this October for back-to-back nights at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18. These will mark the only WWE events taking place in Japan in 2025.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow Japan will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh, The New Day, as well as IYO SKY, AJ Styles and many more*.

Tickets and Superstar Meet & Greet packages will go on sale starting Saturday, August 30 at 10am local via https://l-tike.com/sports/wwe2025/. For more information visit www.wwe.com/events.

Fans across Japan can watch WWE’s flagship programming broadcast exclusively on ABEMA platforms. This includes Raw and SmackDown both broadcast free-to-air in a primetime slot in Japan every week with Japanese commentary immediately following first broadcast in the U.S. NXT is also available to watch on-demand via ABEMA Video, with all WWE Premium Live Events available to view exclusively live on ABEMA.

*Talent subject to change