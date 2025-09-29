WWE Announces Two Matches & Big Return For 10/6 Raw In Dallas, TX.

Next week’s WWE Raw is shaping up to be a big one.

During this week’s Raw from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC, commentary team Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett revealed several key announcements for the October 6 edition of the red brand.

Set for next Monday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX is the highly anticipated Raw return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk. This will mark Punk’s first appearance on Raw in weeks, coming just days before WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Also confirmed for the 10/6 broadcast is Becky Lynch defending the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, plus Lyra Valkyria going one-on-one with Roxanne Perez.

WWE made sure to emphasize that next week’s Raw will air at its usual 8/7c start time on Netflix. Following the October 6 episode, however, the show is expected to shift to a 7/6c start time for at least several months.

WWE Raw on October 6 will serve as the “go-home show” for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, which takes place on Saturday, October 11 at RAC Arena in Western Australia.