WWE Announces Which Match Will Headline Tonight’s RAW

“The Ring General” will close the show tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., WWE has announced that the advertised Intercontinental Championship match will be headlining the show.

GUNTHER will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in a match that could see the Imperium leader make history as the longest reigning I-C champ.

“Gunther defends the I-C title against Chad Gable,” the WWE announcement on Twitter (X) began. “Will the reigning champ win his way into the record books or can Master Gable pull off the biggest win of his career?”

The announcement continued, “Tonight’s I-C title match just got even bigger because GUNTHER and Chad Gable are main eventing WWE Raw TONIGHT!”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Charlotte, N.C.