WWE Appears To Have Settled Trademark Dispute Over Jey Uso’s “YEET” Catchphrase

As PWMania.com previously reported, a Jey Uso video package aired on WWE RAW on December 4th, 2023, and fans noticed that Jey’s “YEET” t-shirt was blurred out. According to reports, WWE stopped using the term after independent wrestler Kasey Huffman trademarked it in 2021.

WWE appears to have settled the trademark dispute. Jey was wearing his “YEET” t-shirt again at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Utica, New York, and he wrote “it’s back” on his Instagram story. On December 8th, Jey also tweeted “YEET!!!” from @TheUsos’ Twitter/X account.