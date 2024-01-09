WWE Auctioning Triple H’s Ringside Royal Rumble Seats

Ever wanted to spend a day in the shoes of Paul “Triple H” Levesque?

Well, you can’t. But you can fill his seats!

As advertised on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show on the USA Network from the Moda Center in Portland, OR., the company is giving away Triple H’s personal ringside seats for their first premium live event of the year.

“Support Connor’s Cure and the V Foundation by bidding on Triple H’s Personal RINGSIDE seats at Royal Rumble,” WWE announced today. “All proceeds benefit Connor’s Cure on behalf of the V foundation.”

The announcement continued, “Head to WWE Shop and bid for a chance to win! Auction ends 1/15.”

For more information, visit WWEShop.com.