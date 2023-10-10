WWE Confirms Falls Count Anywhere Match & More For Raw Season Premiere

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s post-Fastlane installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, WWE announced GUNTHER vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship for next week’s show.

Also confirmed for next week’s WWE Raw, which is being dubbed as the “Season Premiere” of the show in Oklahoma City, OK., is a Falls Count Anywhere match between Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler and Piper Niven vs. Natalya.

Finally, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest will challenge for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships in their immediate rematch after losing the titles at WWE Fastlane 2023.

