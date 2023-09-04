WWE Confirms Jey Uso For Tonight’s RAW

“Main Event” Jey Uso is in the house!

Ahead of tonight’s post-Payback episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company has confirmed that “Main Event” Jey Uso will appear on the show.

As noted, Cody Rhodes announced during his appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” at WWE Payback on Saturday that Jey Uso has been moved from SmackDown to Raw.

“‘Main Event’ Jey Uso arrives on WWE Raw TONIGHT,” the announcement read. Check it out below.

