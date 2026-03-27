WWE Confirms Kill Tony Comedy Special For WrestleMania 42 Weekend

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE has partnered with Tony Hinchcliffe to host the “KILL TONY: WrestleMania” comedy special, which will take place on Saturday, April 18th, as part of WrestleMania 42 week.

WWE has announced in a press release that the special will premiere on Monday, April 20th, alongside RAW after “The Show of Shows.” The event will be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas and is described as follows:

“Known as the biggest live podcast in the world – and a proven launchpad that has jumpstarted more comedy careers than any show currently running – KILL TONY brings its signature chaos to WrestleMania 42. Famous for its unpredictable format, raw emerging talent, and unapologetically no-holds-barred humor, KILL TONY: WrestleMania will collide the worlds of comedy and wrestling with appearances from WWE Superstars, WWE Legends, established comedians, and surprise celebrity guests. The show’s signature format remains intact: rapid-fire stand-up sets from aspiring comics, followed by razor-sharp – and often ruthless – feedback from Hinchcliffe and an all-star panel of guests.”

This will be WWE’s second attempt at a comedy special hosted by Hinchcliffe during WrestleMania weekend.

Last year, the Roast of WrestleMania took place, but that special was not broadcast. “Kill Tony” is the title of the comedian’s podcast and his upcoming Netflix special in 2025.

Tickets for the KILL TONY: WrestleMania special can be purchased at this link.