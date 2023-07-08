WWE Considering Making Change To Future Madison Square Garden Shows

Friday’s episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City was WWE’s most recent event, attracting over 13,500 fans.

They made history by having the largest live gate for a Madison Square Garden event ever.

As the Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE approaches, this was likely to be the final WWE show at MSG under the McMahon family’s ownership. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was present backstage at the show.

For many years, the entrance was a short aisle across. There was no elaborate stage like at previous WWE TV events. WWE stopped using the aisle several years ago and used its standard setup instead.

Some fans have questioned why the company does not use the same setup used for stadium shows to recreate the old MSG look. WrestleVotes reported earlier this week that when they inquired, a WWE representative told them, “It’s just not what we do.”

WWE will consider a smaller stage for its next event at MSG, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

