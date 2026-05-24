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WWE Drops Special Danhausen “Uncursed” Knicks T-Shirt

By
James Hetfield
-
Danhausen
Danhausen | WWE

It was previously reported that WWE star Danhausen placed a curse on the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers before they lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Danhausen was also in attendance at that game held at Madison Square Garden.

In response, WWE Shop has released a special Danhausen x New York Knicks “Uncursed” collaboration T-shirt, available at this link.

The description reads, “Make way for a very nice, very evil crossover fit for the squared circle and the hardwood when you grab this Danhausen x New York Knicks Uncursed T-Shirt. This collaborative shirt merges Danhausen’s slightly unnerving charisma with the New York Knicks’ iconic branding, making for an undeniably unique partnership. With a classic fit and lightweight feel, this tee is a comfortable choice ideal for the next Knicks game or cheering on the WWE’s favorite human money-motivated goblin before the next premium live event.”

This special event item is priced at $34.99 and will ship starting on June 22nd. The Knicks currently lead the Cavaliers 2-0, suggesting that Danhausen’s curse on the team during the NBA Playoffs has proven effective.

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