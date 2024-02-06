WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches To Begin On Tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw just got a little more interesting.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with an announcement with WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth implications.

It was announced by the Raw G.M. today that there will be a Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE PLE in Australia, and that qualifying matches for the bout will begin on tonight’s Raw.

The winner of the Women’s Chamber match at the WWE PLE in Perth will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.