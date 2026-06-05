WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Madrid, Spain 6/4/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne via DQ in a Singles Match due to interference from Fallon Henley and. Lainey Reid, who continue to attack Flair. WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley then make the save. NOTE: Ripley is in a knee brace and has difficulty leaving the ring area. No 6-Woman Tag Team Match took place.

– WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest def. MFT’s Talla Tonga in a Singles Match.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Sami Zayn, Carmelo Hayes and Fraxiom’s Axiom in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Singles Match.

– Penta (c) def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.