WWE EVOLVE Results – April 15, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke cuts a promo about how it takes consistency to be champion and he realizes that more now than ever after beating Chazz “Starboy” Hall last week to retain the WWE EVOLVE Championship. Rourke then says there is a lot of responsibility in holding this title, where you have to show that you’re the best in the ring. He then addresses how Harlem Lewis says he’s been ducking him, prompting him to come out and say that to his face. Lewis then comes out to reiterate that as soon as he gets a title shot, Rourke’s reign is over. Rourke is then down to have the match right then and there. Braxton Cole then interrupts, though, saying that he would be the next champion instead of Lewis. Rourke then says he is fine with making it a Triple Threat Match, which Lewis was upset about, and ultimately, Cole managed to stand tall with the title to make a statement.

– A vignette aired to hype Tristan Angels about how handsome and tough he is.

– Mike Cunningham reintroduced himself as Max Abrams.

– Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball defeated Max Abrams and Lince Dorado via pinfall.

– Next Wednesday, Tate Wilder and Luca Crusifino will have their tag team match against Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix. In two weeks, the Triple Threat Match between Aaron Rourke, Harlem Lewis and Braxton Cole will take place for the EVOLVE Championship.

– Dorian Van Dux defeated Kai Kavari via pinfall.

– Brooks Jensen wants a bull rope match with Cappuccino Jones, which will take place next week.

– Wendy Choo wins a Gauntlet Match to become the new WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion. Entry order was Laynie Luck, Karmen Petrovic, Kali Armstrong, Wendy Choo, Tyra Mae Steele, Sloane Jacobs, Nikkita Lyons and PJ Vasa. Elimination order was Petrovic (by Steele), Luck (by Jacobs), Jacobs (by Armstrong), Steele (by Lyons), Armstrong (by Lyons), Vasa (by Lyons), and Lyons (by Choo).