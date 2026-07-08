WWE EVOLVE Results – July 8, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– The MOG Squad cut an in-ring promo about how great they are after sweeping their elimination match last week. WWE EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher then interrupted to bring out Cutler James to have an impromptu match with CJ Valor.

– Cutler James defeated CJ Valor via pinfall.

– Timothy Thatcher then said for The MOG Squad to stick around, as he had another match set up. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno then made their way out for the now impromptu tag team match against Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera.

– Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno defeated The MOG Squad’s Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera via pinfall. Timothy Thatcher then said that next week Max Abrams will face Chazz “Starboy” Hall.

– Also next week, Aaron Rourke puts the WWE EVOLVE Championship on the line against Harlem Lewis. They met up in a backstage confrontation/promo about how they respect each other and know how hard they’ve fought to get where they are, how much they each need this, and so on.

– Kale Dixon and his still yet to be named blonde valet had a photoshoot to show off how obnoxious they are about their looks.

– Harley Riggins defeated Ulka Sasaki via pinfall. After the match, Adriana Rizzo interviewed Riggins about where Kam Hendrix is. Riggins then said they have each other’s backs, but it’s time for him to ride alone, threatening Tate Wilder for the next time he sees him.

– Footage of earlier this week was shown of Elijah Holyfield working with Noam Dar, training for his next fight with Brooks Jensen, trying to improve on his game so he doesn’t lose this time.

– Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash spoke about how they only took their security gigs to get their feet in the door as Timothy Thatcher wasn’t offering them anything else. Their time as security is over, everyone is scared of them, and they’re coming for the whole roster.

– Sloane Jacobs, Veronica Haven and Gianna Capri hosted the championship celebration for Nikkita Lyons, who came out singing her theme song. Wren Sinclair then made her way out, interrupting to say she wants to add that title to the WrenQCC collection. Skylar Raye then made her way out next to say she is in contention for the title as the former winner of LFG. Layla Diggs was next up to say since she has already beaten Big Kat Kita before, she wants another match. A brawl then erupted and Laynie Luck was able to attack Lyons from behind, put her through the table, and pose with the belt above the champion to end the show.