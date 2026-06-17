WWE EVOLVE Results – June 17, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– WWE EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher ran down the card. WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Wendy Choo then signed her contract for her title match against Nikkita Lyons for Succession III next week.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Elijah Holyfield via pinfall.

– “Mr. England” Tristan Angels defeated Chazz “Starboy” Hall via pinfall.

– Zena Sterling defeated Anya Rune via pinfall. Gianna Capri made her way out after the match to talk some trash to Rune about her loss. Layla Diggs and the now released from WWE Masyn Holiday then stood up to Capri to get her to back off.

– Harlem Lewis spoke to Blake Howard about how he needs to win the EVOLVE Championship in order to make it to NXT and then, eventually, RAW, SmackDown and WrestleMania. When he gets cleared to compete, he wants Braxton Cole in a No DQ Match.

– Nikkita Lyons signed her contract for the title match with Wendy Choo. Thatcher then asked KevOnStage to be a guest GM for EVOLVE in two weeks. Kev then suggested the same No DQ Match that they literally just spoke about in the previous segment as if it was his idea.

– “Supernova 11” Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno defeated Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins via pinfall in a Tag Team Match with a little help from Tate Wilder’s interference.

– Chuey Martinez mediated a face-off interview promo segment between Max Abrams and WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke.