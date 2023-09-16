WWE Far Apart On Money Talks For New Contracts With Edge, LA Knight & Drew McIntyre

Money makes the world go ’round!

Apparently there isn’t enough being offered to keep some noteworthy names where they are currently working.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Edge and WWE are “far apart on money for a new deal,” noting that it is similar to the negotiations ongoing between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight and WWE as well.

The nugget of information was dropped when the Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor was talking about Jade Cargill wrapping up business with AEW and jumping-ship to WWE due to her not coming to terms of the financial part of a new deal with AEW.

We will keep you posted here as updates regarding the WWE status of Edge, Drew McIntyre & LA Knight continue to surface.