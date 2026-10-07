WWE Files New Trademarks For “Worlds Collide” Related To Merchandise

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for the term “Worlds Collide” on Monday, October 5, according to F4WOnline.com. This trademark is intended for merchandising purposes, specifically for clothing, apparel, toys, and action figures. This application is in addition to the existing “Worlds Collide” trademark that WWE holds for the event itself.

“Worlds Collide” was the name of a premium live event (PLE) that WWE held in partnership with AAA at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, northwest of Chicago. The event aired on September 30 in a delayed format.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

“Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic games other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; jigsaw puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty toy face masks; Christmas tree decorations, except lights, candles, and confectionery; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy model guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool, namely, inflatable pool toys; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible toy wrestling championship belts; toy wrestling championship belts.”