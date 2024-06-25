WWE Files To Trademark Term Related To A New Bloodline Member

WWE filed to trademark the “Samoan Werewolf” term with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on June 23rd for entertainment services.

“Samoan Werewolf” is the moniker of The Bloodline’s newest member Jacob Fatu, who made his appearance this past Friday on SmackDown when he completely destroyed Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens immediately after the main event.

You can check out the full description below:

