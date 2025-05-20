WWE Files Trademark For “The Secret Hervice”

WWE has officially filed to trademark the name “The Secret Hervice,” which is expected to be the new tag team name for Piper Niven and Alba Fyre as they align to protect Chelsea Green.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE submitted the filing on May 19, 2025, under the entertainment services classification. The full trademark description includes use for:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services… newsletters… blogs in the field of sports entertainment.”

The filing appears to formalize the alliance between Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, who have recently stepped into the role of enforcers for Chelsea Green across WWE programming. The group’s new identity as “The Secret Hervice” further establishes their storyline direction and hints at a more coordinated trio moving forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on WWE trademarks and all developing storylines.