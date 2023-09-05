WWE – FOX Relationship Possibly Coming To An End

FOX Sports is discontinuing their Out of Character podcast, which covered WWE and featured WWE Superstars as guests on a regular basis.

There has been no word on why FOX is discontinuing the podcast, but PWInsider adds that this would certainly lead some to believe that the WWE-FOX relationship is coming to an end. Aside from random one-hour weekend TV specials, which do not appear to be on the schedule for the foreseeable future, the podcast has been the only ancillary WWE – FOX programming in recent months.

Ryan Satin hosted the premiere of Out of Character on March 29, 2021. The first guest was WWE Hall of Famer Edge. There are currently 126 interviews available in the YouTube player below, with Ilja Dragunov being the most recent.

According to the tweet below, Cathy Kelley will join Satin tomorrow for a special in-person chat. It’s unclear whether this will be the final episode.