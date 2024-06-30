WWE Frustrated Due To The Heavy Censorship And Editing During SmackDown

WWE’s episode of SmackDown this past Friday night from Madison Square Garden in New York City featured three Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches as well as a Bloodline acknowledgment ceremony that resulted in the faction taking out WWE Hall of Famer “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman after Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there was a lot of frustration from a number of WWE sources due to the heavy censorship and editing during the broadcast. The company censored the “f**k the Pacers” chant and blacked out part of a segment with Nia Jax where a kid flipped her off.

A longtime WWE star who wasn’t on the show noticed Fightful’s tweet about being excited for SmackDown to move back to USA Network later this year and said, “It’s a chore to watch sometimes. I understand censoring ‘f**k the Pacers,’ but it feels like every segment is edited, and it makes us look like it’s our production.”

WWE RAW moves to Netflix in January 2025, and this will no longer be a problem once WWE programming is on Netflix.