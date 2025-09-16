WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Andrade Could Be A Big Star In AAA

After Andrade was quietly moved to WWE’s Alumni section and later confirmed to be released by the company, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the situation during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker praised Andrade’s in-ring ability but expressed disappointment that WWE chose to cut ties.

“I definitely think a guy like that is too good of a worker to just say, ‘Ah, let’s forget about him and throw him out to pasture,’” Booker said. “I think he would definitely be good for AAA and what they’re doing over there. I don’t know if that’s something he’d wanna do though. I’m just throwing it out there, because Andrade is, again, a hell of a worker, he really is.”

Booker also touched on the challenges Andrade may have faced outside the ring, noting that his limited English could have been a hurdle in WWE.

“Not being able to speak English fluent, it really does [hold you back],” he explained. “That’s why a guy like Eddie Guerrero went so far in the business, because he was fluent in Spanish as well as English. So I think that might have held Andrade back just a little bit. I know I might get a little bit of heat for that, but I think I’m speaking the truth.”

Andrade’s WWE departure has been surrounded by speculation, with reports indicating it was not a mutual decision and tied to disciplinary issues. His next move remains uncertain, though his history in AAA and Mexico has fueled speculation about a potential return to the lucha libre scene.