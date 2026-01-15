WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Leon Slater Should Have Won The NXT Title

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. One notable point he made was his belief that TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater should have won the NXT Title from Oba Femi at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Ray said, “I would not have minded one perfectly timed miscue bump, and Leon Slater getting the 1-2-3. Dude, I wanted that so, so bad. That would’ve been a nice little bump for TNA and for Leon heading into this Thursday. And you’ve already had…listen, Oba bumped for Ricky, Oba bumped for Je’Von. I’m not saying bump all over the place for Leon. But if Oba…all he had to do was miss something, brother. All Oba got to do is miss one big move, and all you’ve got to get to is get to the 1-2-3, and at 3 ¼, Oba kicks out strong, and ‘Holy s**t, Leon Slater is your NXT Champion?’ I would’ve liked it, Dave.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.